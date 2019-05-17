Former Union minister Kushwaha tells supporters to pick up arms to protect EVMs

Patna, May 21 (IANS) Opposition RLSP chief and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday reacted angrily to reports of alleged tampering of EVMs by the ruling NDA, urging party workers and supporters to pick up arms for “protection” of votes.

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief Kushwaha, who dumped the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance last year and joined the Grand Alliance, said if an attempt was made to “loot” votes, people should pick up arms for protection of votes.

“We will do anything for protection of votes and would not allow any attempt to tamper with the EVMs,” he said.

Kushwaha belongs to the agrarian backward caste of Koeris which has a sizable population in Bihar.

Kushwaha, who himself contested the Lok Sabha election from two seats of Ujiyarpur and Karakat, was upset over reports of Elecgroniv Voting Machines being transported without any security in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

A video clip on social media also showed RJD workers encountering a vehicle with EVMs in Maharajganj constituency in Bihar.

Earlier RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav also raised fears over EVM tampering and urged the Election Commission to give an explanation to the people.

–IANS

ik/kr