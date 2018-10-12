Former UP Congress leader Mani Shankar Pandey joins LJP

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Former Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh Mani Shankar Pandey on Monday joined the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), and said the grand-old party has disregarded its workers in the state.

At an event here, LJP President and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday appointed Pandey as chief of the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit.

Calling Rahul Gandhi “celebrity president” and “prince”, he said the party president has finished the party in the state. The party has given up the principles laid down by former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, he is said in a statement.

Pandey also said that there are more Congress leaders in the state who are planning to defect from the Congress.

–IANS

spk/nir