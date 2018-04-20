Former US President George Bush hospitalised

Washington, April 24 (IANS) US President George H.W. Bush has been admitted to a hospital and placed in intensive care after suffering an infection, his office said. He is recovering at a Texas hospital.

A statement on Monday from the 93-year-old Bush’s office said that the 41st President went to the hospital on Sunday shortly after the funeral for former First Lady Barbara Bush, New York Post reported.

“President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood,” it read.

“He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering.”

