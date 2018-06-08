Fortis extends bid submission deadline to June 28

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Fortis Healthcare (FHL) on Monday said that it has extended the deadline for submission of binding bids to June 28.

On June 1, FHL had said that it will consider the bids of four suitors — Hero Enterprise Investment Office and Burman Family Office, IHH Healthcare Berhand, Radiant Life Care and TPG Asia and Manipal Health Enterprises — in the new transaction process.

The earlier date of bid submission was June 14.

–IANS

