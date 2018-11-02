Fortis Healthcare’s Q2 net loss widens to Rs 142 cr

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Fortis Healthcare on Monday reported a larger net loss during the quarter ended September due to impairment of “goodwill and investments”.

According to the company, its net loss for the period under review increased to Rs 142 crore from a net loss of Rs 23.61 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The company said that its loss was primarily driven by impairment of “goodwill and investments”.

Besides, the firm’s income from operations slipped to Rs 1,140 crore from Rs 1,197 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The company said that all approvals have been received for fund infusion of Rs 4,000 crore by IHH Healthcare Berhad (IHH) and that the transaction will be completed shortly.

