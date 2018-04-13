Four abducted, Gurugram Police files FIR

Gurugram, April 19 (IANS) Four persons, including one jailed earlier in a criminal case, were abducted by unidentified men from an upscale area of Gurugram, regarding which an FIR had been lodged, police said on Thursday.

Police said though the incident occurred on April 15, the case was registered now at the Sector 14 police station by Anup Kumar, the complainant from nearby Jharsa village and brother of one of the abductees.

Anup said his brother Preetpal and the latter’s friends Gopal and Sanwariya of Palwal and Rohtash of nearby Dhankot villge were forcibly whisked away by half a dozen men who barged into Preetpal’s house in Sector 14 on Sunday.

Preetpal was booked in a case at Sector 53 police station under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He remained jailed earlier in another criminal case.

“I thought the men in a sport utility vehicles were policemen in civvies. They also took away Rohtash’s Swift car. Later, after contacting various police stations and Crime Branch offices, we realised the men were criminals,” Kumar said.

The family has not received any threat or ransom call so far, a police officer said.

