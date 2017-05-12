Four arrested for stealing car from driveway

Four people have been arrested after they were spotted driving a red Cadillac erratically last week in Burlington, the vehicle was found to be stolen from a Brampton driveway earlier the same evening.

Vaishnavan Suthagaran, 21, of Brampton is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, obstructing a peace officer and failing to comply with a recognizance. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Mohammed Abdullah Jama, 18, of Oakville is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with an undertaking. He was released on bail and scheduled to appear in Milton court on May 31.

Jared Myles Amurao, 21, of Brampton is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Milton court May 24.

A 17-year-old male, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, obstructing a peace officer and three counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

The teen was held for a bail hearing. – CINEWS