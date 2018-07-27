Four awarded four-year jail term in Vyapam scam

Bhopal, July 31 (IANS) A special CBI court here on Tuesday awarded jail term to four persons for their involvement in the infamous Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) prosecutor Pawan Pathak told reporters that the four accused — Deepak Jatav, Bhagirath, Diwan Jatav and Lakshmi Narayan — were handed jail sentence of four years and directed to pay a fine of Rs 4,000 by special CBI judge S.S. Parmar.

Deepak, a resident of Morena district, had filed an online application for the post of Forest Guard.

Although the documents attached with the application belonged to Deepak, the photo and thumb impression were, however, that of Lakshmi Narayan.

They were assisted by Bhagirath and Diwan Jatav in the forgery.

Deepak was, however, selected in the examination that took place in March 3, 2013.

The matter came to light during the interview.

