Gurugram, Jan 14 (IANS) Four children of a family were burnt to death here on Saturday morning, police said.

Two girls and two boys, aged between 5 and 14 years, were burnt alive when the hut they were sleeping in caught fire.

The family was living in the fields of Mohammadpur village, near the Delhi-Gurugram expressway.

The reason behind the blaze could not be ascertained immediately.

–IANS

pradeep/py/bg