Four civilians injured in clashes near J&K gunfight site

Srinagar, May 2 (IANS) Four civilians were injured, one of them critically, on Wednesday in clashes with the security forces near a gunfight site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

Police said security forces laid cordon around Turkawangam village in Shopian following information about the presence of a group of militants there, but came under fire from the hiding militants, sparking of a gunfight.

“At this, youth resorted to heavy stone pelting in the security forces to break the cordon. Tear smoke shells and pellets were used to quell the protests,” a police officer said.

Doctors in Shopian district hospital said four civilians had reported with injuries at the hospital.

“Three injured persons had gunshot injuries. One of them identified as Inayat has sustained critical injuries,” said a doctor.

