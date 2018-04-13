Four elephants killed in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, April 16 (IANS) Four elephants were killed after a train hit them on a railway track in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district on Monday.

The incident occurred near the Bagdihi forest range, said a forest department official.

A herd comprising three elephants and a calf were crossing the tracks when they were hit. All of them were killed instantly, said Batakrushna Sethi, Ranger of the Bagdihi forest range.

Sethi said the railway department had been asked to reduce the speed of trains while crossing the forest range.

–IANS

