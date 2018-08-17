Four held for killing man during brawl over petty issue

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Four persons, including two juveniles, have been arrested on charge of killing a man and injuring his cousin on Sunday in west Delhi, police said.

“The two had gone out of their house around 1.30 a.m. in Vijay Vihar and asked a group of youths about a shop. The four accused were drunk and picked up a fight with them,” a police official said.

He said that the victims were attacked with a knife. One of the two injured was declared brought dead at hospital.

