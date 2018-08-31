Four held for two knife-attack murders in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Three youths and their juvenile accomplice have been arrested on the charge of fatally stabbing two persons and injuring three others in west Delhi, police said on Friday.

Accused Vishal, 19, Suraj, 19, Ashu, 20, and the juvenile were arrested on Thursday night from Avantika Park and Bhagat Singh Stadium in Mangolpuri following their identification from CCTV footage, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajendra Singh Sagar said.

On Wednesday night, those arrested had allegedly stabbed to death Karanvir, 42, and Dinesh, 38 and critically injured Irshad, 30, Vinay, 35 and Delhi Jal Board employee Suresh, 50.

The accused had gone to attack rival group member Rancho at his house to avenge the death of one Abhishek on August 20.

After they did not find Rancho, they fired two-three rounds in the air and picked up a fight with Karanvir who resented the public nuisance created by them.

“They stabbed him over half a dozen times. When his neighbour Dinesh came to his rescue, he too was fatally stabbed,” he added.

Irshad, Vinay and Suresh were stabbed to show their dominance in the area to the rival group, the officer said.

