Four Indian students awarded La Liga scholarship

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) The La Liga Football Schools Scholarship is being granted to four Indian students this year — two from Mumbai and two from Bengaluru. The selected students will visit Spain from May 26 to June 5 to train with first division club, CD Leganes.

The selected students for 2018/19 from Mumbai are Rian Katoch and Asik Shaikh, while those from Bengaluru are Ishan Murali and Vidwath Shetty.

Launched in association with the Embassy of Spain in India and India On Track, La Liga Football Schools Scholarships aims to reward the best Indian talent and fast-track their football goals annually.

The students, selected through a scouting process in which 32 players are shortlisted from La Liga Football Schools, will receive training from the one of La Liga clubs’ academies.

“The four students showcased exemplary technical skills and sporting values throughout their time at La Liga Football Schools. We have always believed that India has strong potential to become a global footballing superpower,” La Liga India Managing Director Jose Antonio Cachaza said.

He added that with this programme, young Indians would take their country one step closer to achieving the status. “During their time with CD Leganes, the students will get a chance to train with the best coaches and youth of Spain which will surely have a strong impact on them.”

“Spain is certain of the key role that sports and football play in its public diplomacy strategy for India. Mainly because football is a capital tool in promoting fundamental personal and social values such as inclusion, camaraderie, tolerance, perseverance and team-work,” Spanish Ambassador H.E. JoseRamon Baranano said.

He said he was grateful to La Liga for bringing these important values to Indian youth through Spanish football.

–IANS

aak/in