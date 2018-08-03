Four Indians to get leadership training at Cambridge University

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) With just five minutes in hand, four young Indian spoke at an event in Shiv Nadar University to explain why their policy idea can make the world a better place, which earned them an opportunity to get a leadership training at Cambridge University.

Nine young people at the event at Shiv Nadar University on August 7 gave five-minute speeches explaining why their policy idea could improve the world and demonstrate that they are the leader that could make it happen.

Dharini Suresh, Founder and Public Policy Associate of GrandWay Companies and Women’s Business Incubation Center, from Kerala impressed the panel with her talk on menstrual hygiene while Kumar Kunal Jha, an assistant professor at TISS Mumbai spoke on LGBT community.

Rishika Das Roy, working as consultant at Oxford Policy Management choose climate change as her topic and Gaurav Dnyanoba Somwanshi, consultant at PwC talked on need for having an unique identity.

A total of 450 youths participated in the forum out of which nine made it to the finals. The four winners will become part of a global network of emerging policy leaders along with securing places on Future Leaders Connect, a major initiative run by the British Council — Britain’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities.

The judging panel included Rupamanjari Ghosh- Vice Chancellor Shiv Nadar University, Tom Birtwistle – British Council Director North India, Professor Partha Mukhopadhyay – Senior Fellow, Centre for Policy Research and Sunny Sen – Editor, Corporate and Policy, FactorDaily.

The four winners will join other participants from around the world to take part in a nine-day advanced policy and leadership development opportunity, including two days spent with politicians in the Britain’s Houses of Parliament, where they will put forward their policy ideas on combating some of the world’s greatest challenges.

“Through Future Leaders Connect we will help a new generation to understand practical policy development by putting them in contact with the leaders of today and helping them to develop the skills and international contacts they need to make positive change,” Sir Ciarán Devane, Chief Executive, British Council said.

