Four injured in grenade attack in J&K

Srinagar, June 1 (IANS) Four people, including two CRPF troopers, were injured on Friday in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said.

Police said militants attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle with a grenade in Khanabal, injuring two CRPF jawans, a policeman and a civilian.

“The injured have been shifted to hospital. The area has been cordoned off for search operation,” police said.

The attack by militants has come at a time when the security forces have suspended operations against the militants in the Valley during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

