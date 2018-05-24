Four injured in Jammu grenade attack

Jammu, May 25 (IANS) Four people, including three policemen and a civilian, have been injured after militants hurled a grenade at a police vehicle here in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

According to the police, militants lobbed the grenade at the police vehicle near Jammu bus stand around 11 p.m. on Thursday in which Station House Officer Rajesh Jasrotia, driver Arjun Kumar, Constable Shah Israr and a civilian, Jagdev Raj, were injured.

All the injured were rushed to S.M.G.S. hospital.

The area was cordoned off but the militants managed to escape, police said.

The attack takes places at a time when the security forces in the state have halted their operations against militants as a goodwill gesture during the holy month of Ramadan.

–IANS

sq/qd