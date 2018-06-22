Four injured in lightning strikes in Delhi

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Four persons, including two children, were injured when two houses were struck by lightning during a thunderstorm in west Delhi, police said on Thursday.

“Those injured due to falling debris in one of the houses in Dwarka Vihar on Wednesday night were identified as Jyoti and her two minor children. They were admitted in Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital and later referred to Safdarjang Hospital. Due to loud noise, a middle-aged person’s eardrum was damaged,” a senior police officer said.

“We saw that electricity voltage increased enormously and electric appliances were damaged due to lightning. The impact was such that even wiring in the walls was damaged. The maximum brunt was borne by air-conditioner outdoor units fixed on rooftops,” Dwarka Vihar resident Jatin Sethi said.

–IANS

sp/tsb/bg