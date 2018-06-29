Four ITBP troopers killed in Arunachal

Itanagar, June 29 (IANS) Four Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troopers were killed and nine others seriously injured on Friday when a huge boulder rolled down from the hill crushing the minibus they were travelling in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Siang district, police said.

The incident occurred around 2.30 p.m. on the Basar-Akajan road, near from Likabali, the district headquarters. The mini bus had 20 troopers, including a volleyball team, two women and two audit officers, on their way to ITBP Headquarters in Assam’s Dibrugarh for training purpose.

“Four ITBP troopers died on the spot. Three bodies have been retrieved from the bus,” said district police chief Singjatla Singpho.

He said the local police along with the ITBP troopers with the support of the community were conducting the rescue operation.

The seriously injured have been airlifted to Dibrugarh hospital for immediate medical treatment.

–IANS

