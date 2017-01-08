Four killed as truck runs over pedestrians in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, Jan 8 (IANS) Four people were killed and 13 others injured here on Sunday when a truck ploughed into pedestrians in a busy shopping area in what police said was a terror attack.

The truck veered from its course along the Armon Hanatziv promenade and rammed into a group of people getting off a bus, the Haaretz daily reported.

Police chief Roni Alsheich described the incident as a terror attack and said the assailant came from East Jerusalem.

The driver was shot and killed, Alsheich said, adding that there was no advance warning for the attack.

People were initially trapped under the truck. The victims were three women and a man, all in their 20s.

Among the wounded, three are in serious condition, the daily said.

–IANS

ksk/mr