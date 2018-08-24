Four killed in Florida mall shooting

Miami, Aug 27 (IANS) Four people were killed in a shooting on Sunday in a mall in Jacksonville, Florida, media reports said.

Eleven people were wounded by the gunfire, of whom four have died, Efe reported.

The police said a mass shooting led to multiple fatalities and warned people to stay “many blocks” away.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that the shooting took place in Jacksonville Landing, a downtown market place, and warned everyone to stay “many blocks” away from the area, as the area “is not safe at this time”, Xinhua reported.

The shooting reportedly took place at a video gaming competition.

–IANS

qd