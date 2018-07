Washington, July 28 (IANS) Four persons have been killed and three others injured, including a six-year-old child, in the US state of Georgia, authorities said.

The incident took place in Bartow county on Friday, according to Georgia State Patrol, Xinhua news agency reported.

The car reportedly failed to halt at a stop sign and was hit by another car. While all four occupants of one car were killed, three in the other one suffered minor injuries.

