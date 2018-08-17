Four killed, six injured in lighting in West Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 20 (IANS) Four persons, including two schoolchildren, were killed and six others injured in three lighting strikes in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Sunday, police said.

Two schoolkids and a fisherman died when lightning struck them while playing football in Mahishmari area of Sagar island. Five others were battling for their lives in serious condition in a rural hospital.

One fisherman was killed in the Patharpratima community development block.

Another person sustained serious injury in Raidighi community development block when he was struck by lightning.

