Four members of soccer team killed in Sikkim road accident

Gangtok, Aug 10 (IANS) Four persons of a soccer team were killed and six others sustained serious injuries when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in East Sikkim district on Saturday, police said.

The injured have been admitted at the Central Referral Hospital here.

The incident occurred about 35 kilometre from Gangtok at 3rd Mile on Dikchu-Rakdong road.

The driver of the vehicle was among the dead in the early morning mishap.

The police suspect that the driver might have lost control on the slippery mountainous road following heavy overnight showers.

–IANS

