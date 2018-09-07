Four militants killed in Kashmir (Third Lead)

Srinagar/Jammu, Sep 13 (IANS) Four militants were killed and eight security personnel injured in two separate gun battles in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Two of them were killed in Arampore area in Sopore town, Defence Ministry said.

Police said the security forces, including Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), cordoned off the area in the morning after being tipped off about the gunmen.

“As the cordon was tightened, the militants opened fire triggering a gunfight,” a police officer said.

Two more militants were killed in Reasi district after an Army operation that began early in the day, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Major General Arvind Bhatia said.

He said the militants had recently sneaked into the state from Pakistan.

Eight security personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, were injured in the fighting in Kakriyal village near the Mata Vaishno Devi University.

The dead were among the three militants who had opened fire on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Udhampur district from a truck before escaping on Wednesday.

The Army, police and CRPF tracked down the militants using drones, helicopters and other surveillance gadgets in the forests of Jhajar and adjoining areas.

Those injured in the Wednesday militant attack included a CRPF trooper.

Once the militants were discovered, the villagers were evacuated before the final assault on the militants was mounted.

A villager earlier told the security forces that on Wednesday night the three armed militants entered his home, changed their clothes, took away biscuits and water and left.

Traffic on the national highway between Nagrota and Jhajar Kotli was suspended on Thursday. Schools in the area were also closed.

The police on Wednesday detained the driver and helper of the truck. An AK-47 rifle and three magazines were recovered.

–IANS

