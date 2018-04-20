Four militants, two security men killed in J&K forest shootout (Third Lead)

Srinagar, April 24 (IANS) Four JeM militants and two security personnel were killed on Tuesday in an gunfight in a forested area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

Four militants, all of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, were killed, said state police chief S.P. Vaid. The army also announced that four militants had been killed.

Police sources said the security personnel killed included an Indian Army soldier and a state policeman.

A joint operation was started by the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Lam forest area of Tral following information about the presence of militants there.

Sepoy Ajay Kumar of 42 RR, who was injured in the initial firing exchange, succumbed to his injuries at Army’s 92 Base Hospital in Badami Bagh Cantonment area here. Latif Gujar of Jammu and Kashmir Police also succumbed to injuries.

–IANS

sq/vd