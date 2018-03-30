Four more held in SSC exam fraud case

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Four more persons were arrested on Tuesday on charges of involvement in the Staff Selection Commission examination racket, police said.

The arrested persons — Kushal Negi, Anup Rao, Neeraj Kumar and Dured Ali — helped students cheat in SSC online examination through remote access tool software.

They allegedly used screen-sharing software to access computers used by candidates to help them cheat, and charged money in lieu of their services.

“The accused have since been sent in two-day police remand by a Delhi court. We are investigating to find out the candidaes who paid them up to cheat in the recruitment exams,” a police officer said.

On March 27 also, Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force had jointly conducted a raid at a flat in Timarpur area in north Delhi and arrested four persons in the case.

They were members of the inter-state gang that helped candidates cheat in the online examinations of the Staff Selection Commission.

–IANS

