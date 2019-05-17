Four new Supreme Court judges sworn in

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Four new judges of the Supreme Court were on Friday administered the oath of office by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

With the swearing in of Justices B.R. Gavai, Surya Kant, Aniruddha Bose and A.S. Bopanna, the number of judges in the apex court now stands at 31, the full sanctioned strength of the top court.

Chief Justice Gogoi also attained the rare feat of overseeing the appointment of 10 Supreme Court judges.

Gogoi was sworn in as Chief Justice on October 3, 2018, he would retire on November 17.

