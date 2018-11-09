Four of a family charred to death in Andhra

Vijayawada, Nov 11 (IANS) Four members of a family were charred to death in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on Sunday, police said.

A couple and their children were burnt alive while they were asleep at their home in Rajulakandriga village in the early hours of the day.

According to police, charred remains of Srinivas Reddy, 38, an autorickshaw driver, his wife Bujjamma, 33, daughter Bhaviah, 4, and son Nitin, 3, were found on a bed.

Senior police officers along with forensic experts rushed to the scene and gathered clues.

Police were investigating the cause of fire. They suspect that cooking gas leakage might have led to the tragedy.

–IANS

