Four of a family drown in septic tank in Andhra

Vijayawada, March 17 (IANS) In a tragic incident, four brothers drowned in a septic tank in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district on Saturday, police said.

Another member of the family was critical in Upamaka village in Nakkapalli ‘mandal’ (block) of the district.

According to police, a person who entered the tank in his house to empty it started drowning and in an attempt to save him three of his brothers also lost their lives. Another member of the family fell unconscious and was shifted to a local hospital.

The dead have been identified as K. Krishna, K. Appa Rao, K. Nageswara Rao and K. Rajasekhar.

