Four of family mowed down by Mumbai train

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Four youths from the same family were mowed down by a train when they were crossing the railway tracks of the suburban system in north Mumbai early on Monday, an official said.

The incident occurred around 5.30 a.m. when the victims were returning home from their native place in Kankavali, Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, said a Western Railway spokesperson.

According to the police, the suburban train had halted between Borivali-Kandivali stations at a signal, when the four persons decided to jump down, hoping to reach home quickly.

As they hopped off and were crossing the railway line, they were knocked down and run over by another suburban train coming from the opposite direction.

They were discovered sometime later lying in a serious condition on the tracks and were rushed to the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali, but were declared dead on admission.

The victims have been identified as Sagar S. Chavan, 23, Saiprasad M. Chavan, 17 and his brother Dattaprasad M. Chavan, 20, and Manoj D. Chavan, 17.

Borivali Railway Police’s Investigating Officer R.J. Bhise said that the bodies have been taken for autopsy, and since the family members don’t suspect any foul play in the matter, a case of accidental deaths has been registered.

