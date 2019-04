Washington, April 28 (IANS) Four people were killed and eight others injured after a crane collapsed onto several cars in the US city of Seattle, authorities said.

The crane collapsed near the intersection of Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Seattle Fire Department said six cars were crushed by the collapse.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

–IANS

ksk