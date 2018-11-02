Four railway gangmen mowed down by train while repairing track

Lucknow, Nov 5 (IANS) Four railway gangmen were killed on Monday in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district when a train ran over them, police said. The men were working on the tracks between Sandila and Umartalai when the incident took place.

The deceased have been identified as Kaushal (30), Rajendra (28), Rajesh (32) and Ram Swaroop (59).

Railway officials say a probe has been ordered as to why adequate precautions were not taken when repairs were under way by the gangmen. They were run over by Akal Takht Express.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Hardoi Alok Priyadarshi along with senior railway officials pacified the irate families who refused to leave the tracks and allow the bodies to be taken for post-mortem.

Officials said prima facie the fault seems to be of the permanent way inspector Ram Sanjeevan who was sitting far off from where the repair work was under way.

He neither blocked the tracks nor put red flags to alert coming drivers of trains, an official said, adding that a full probe would fix the responsibility.

The gangmen had reportedly tightened four bolts on the tracks and had they not done so, the train could have derailed, causing major damage.

