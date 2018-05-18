Four smugglers arrested, drugs valued at Rs 30 cr seized

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Four men who smuggled contraband drugs from the country abroad have been arrested, police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that more than 6.5 lakh tablets of drug misused as psychotropic substance and other drugs totalling three kg and valued at more than Rs 30 crore were seized from them.

“The tablets and the contraband drugs were collected from various parts of the country by this gang and sent abroad, including to the UK, US, UAE and other Middle East countries,” the official said.

Parveen Saini, 32, the kingpin operating in Delhi, looked after the entire network of this drug cartel in India. He was arrested along with Asim Ali, 23, and Rajender, 26, who collected contraband meant for sending abroad.

Ashish Sharma, 29, who worked as Customs House agent at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and cleared Saini’s company HC courier’s consignment of drugs sent along with clean load for export, has also been arrested.

The leaders of this gang were identified as Baljeet Singh and Gajender Singh Rathore, presently based in Britain. They are controlling this international drug syndicate from London, the police officer claimed.

Efforts are on the identify other members of this drug cartel, he said.

