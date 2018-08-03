Four teenagers from Haryana drown in Yamuna

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Four teenage boys from Haryana drowned while bathing in the Yamuna river in northwest Delhi early on Sunday, police said. Bodies of two of them haven’t been recovered so far.

“Seven youngsters, all from Haryana’s Sonipat district, had come to Alipur for a swim in the river. Four of them drowned, with a call on the incident received by police around 7.30 a.m., Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Gaurav Sharma said.

They were students of Class 9 in their native place.

The police officer said that fire brigade, a disaster management team comprising nine divers and motor boat were pressed into service to locate the boys.

“However, bodies of only two have been located, as of now, and sent for post-mortem. Efforts are on to search for the two others,” he added.

–IANS

