Four truck-jackers held with Rs 70 lakh copper

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Delhi Police on Monday busted a gang of highway truck-jackers and arrested a truck driver and his three accomplices for looting copper worth Rs 70 lakh along with the truck carrying it in the national capital, an officer said.

The police said the accused — truck driver Ram Raj, 33, Ajay, 35, Vishal, 25, and one Manoj — were involved in dozens of similar cases of looting trucks on various highways in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

“The police team arrested the accused on Monday from a godown in Haryana’s Sonipat and recovered a truck-load of precious copper valued at Rs 70 lakh, which they were trying to sell to their contacts,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.

The incident occurred on Saturday, after which main accused Ram Raj informed the owner of truck that the vehicle along with goods was looted by some highway truck-jackers at Kirti Nagar. He was also manhandled, he said.

“The owner, proprietor of a logistics company from Rajasthan, later filed a police complaint in Kirti Nagar police station. During investigation, the police noticed discrepancies in Ram Raj’s statements. The medical opinion about his head injuries also suggested that he had concocted a story,” the officer said.

“After sustained interrogation, Ram Raj broke down and confessed his crime. He told interrogators that he along with his accomplices planned the robbery of his employer’s truck,” he added.

On the clue provided by Ram Raj, the police also arrested his accomplices from Haryana.

