Four-year old killed for pair of gold ear-rings in Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 27 (IANS) A four-year old girl was allegedly killed for a pair of gold earrings by two women neighbours in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, the police said on Wednesday.

The two women, who are neighbours of the girl’s family in Khargram, have been arrested and remanded to police custody for two days, said officer-in-charge of Khargram police station, Kartick Majhi.

The blood-stained body of the girl, missing since Tuesday afternoon, was found early on Wednesday.

“The two accused, who were neighbours of the girl’s family, strangulated her to death,” Majhi told IANS over phone.

Asked whether more people were involved in the ghastly killing, the officer said: “No, these two women were the culprits, who have admitted their crime.”

The two accused were presented before a sessions court in Kani on Wednesday.

