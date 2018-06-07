Fourth arrest made in Bassi homicide

Investigators from the Peel Regional Police Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau are investigating the 8th homicide of 2018 which claimed the life of a Brampton man.

On Monday, March 19, 2018, at approximately 5:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of an assault taking place in the area of Sandalwood Parkway East and Cedarcliff Trail in the City of Brampton. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. Paviter Singh Bassi was rushed to a Toronto Trauma Centre where he later succumbed to his injuries.

On Wednesday June 6, 2018 investigators arrested and charged Harminder Bassi, a 24-year-old male from Brampton, for First Degree Murder.

Harminder Bassi will appear at the Ontario court of Justice in Brampton on Wednesday June 6, 2018 for a bail hearing.

This is the fourth person to be charged in this case. Homicide investigators arrested and charged Karanvir Singh Bassi, a 22-year-old male, Guryodh Singh Khattra, a 23-year-old male and Gurraj Bassi, a 20-year-old male, for First Degree Murder in March 2018. There is no familial relationship between the victim and any of the accused parties.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses, Dash-cam video, surveillance video, or anyone who may have information concerning this investigation to contact Peel Regional Police Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453-2121 Ext 3205. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. – CINEWS