Fourth Dehradun International Film Festival starts on Sep 21

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) The Dehradun International Film Festival (DIFF) is all set to start from September 21 with a view to provide a platform to connect the rich and great content with local audiences.

Addressing the media on Monday, writer-producer and actor Vivek Vaswani said: “Dehradun International Film Festival has made filmmakers out of college students… I am delighted to be associated with DIFF and am hopeful of interacting, teaching and counseling the youth, students and those who are hungry to know more about cinema.”

He added: “I expect DIFF to grow into a major hub for world cinema, just like Cannes and Toronto. I am really grateful that people like Rajesh Sharma love cinema enough to bring it to Dehradun and its wonderful people.”

The festival will showcase a wide array of regional films, short films, documentaries and national and international award-winning films.

The fourth edition will not only witness renowned people from the film industry like Ramesh Sippy, Sharman Joshi and Vivek Vaswani but will also showcase distinguished writers and guests from the domain of art, culture and other social segments.

Ruchin Kohli, organizer of DIFF, added: “DIFF has now become a platform not just for filmmakers and talent from Uttarakhand but the rest of the country also looks forward to being a part of it in great numbers.”

Ramesh Sippy said: “I am delighted that actors and producers like Vivek Vaswani and Sharman Joshi are also going to be a part of this festival.”

Rajesh Sharma, the Festival Director, said the event will provide a platform that connects the rich and great content with local audiences.

The festival will end on September 23.

