Fragrance, beauty trends to watch out for

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) As the next year is inching closer, strengthen your brow game, opt for natural make-up and glossy nude and pastel nails as these beauty looks will take over in 2019, say experts.

The maiden edition of Cosmoprof India was launched here earlier this month and over 90 brands exhibited their latest products.

With so many beauty and wellness brands, Priyank Shah, co-founder of The Beauty Co., and Ishween Anand, founder of Nyassa, decided to put together a list of trends that will rule 2019:

* Lashes are not retro anymore. We remember Broadway stars with their elaborate lashes, don’t we? It seems as though to complement their basic overall make-up, women have started to adorn their lashes and this trend is getting popular by the day. Don’t forget that strong brow game either because pretty lashes and bold brows can never go wrong.

* Nude is the new chic. Women have decided to go basic with their make-up and it is quickly becoming a trend around the world. Keep your make-up natural and minimal to give it a fresh look.

* Speaking of nude make-up, women have found a new companion. Base oils. From a variety of oils ranging from rose to gold, women are loving this new trend. Sandalwood oil has always symbolised purity and its fragrance has stood the test of time. Be prepared to see perfectly dewy looks in 2019.

* After the elaborate nail arts that we saw in 2018, be prepared for some glossy nude and pastel nails in 2019.

* One skin care trend that is gaining considerable traction, is of body scrubs. Apart from the obvious fragrance that pulls women to these scrubs, have proven results in moisturising the skin and keeping it healthy and soft.

From multiple essential oils to new entrants with coffee – these body scrubs are here and they intend to stay. Also, let’s not forget our faces. Use a face scrub that can exfoliate, polish and moisturise your skin in an effortless fashion leaving you with glowing skin.

* Women seem to be turning to fresh and rusty fragrances instead of the usual floral ones. Escape to the Amazonian rain forests – luscious green notes, wet soil, the sweet fragrance of flowers – just consumed by nature. The year 2019 will witness a lot of women who will be smelling like a fresh summer’s day.

