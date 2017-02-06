Frame charges against firm, directors in coal case: Court

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) A court here on Monday ordered framing of charges against Adhunik Corporation Limited and its two directors who are accused in a case related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of Patrapara coal block in Odisha.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar found prima facie charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery against the firm and its directors Nirmal Kumar Agarwal and Mahesh Kumar Agarwal.

The charges will be formally framed on February 16, the next date of hearing.

The court was hearing a case pertaining to the allocation of Patrapara coal block to the firm.

The CBI said that Adhunik Corporation misrepresented on various aspects to the Steel and Coal ministries so as to get the allotment of the coal block.

–IANS

