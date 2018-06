Yekaterinburg (Russia), June 21 (IANS) France beat Peru 1-0 in a Group C match here on Thursday to enter the pre-quarterfinals of FIFA World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe’s 34th-minute strike from close range was the lone goal scored in the match at the Ekaterinburg Arena as the 19-year-old became France’s youngest goal-scorer in World Cup history.

