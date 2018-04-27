France calls for more IAEA inspections of Iran

Paris, May 1 (IANS) France on Tuesday called for more independent inspections of Iran to ensure full implementation of a nuclear deal that Tehran signed with world powers in 2015.

France’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Agnes Von der Muhll said that his country took note of the information given by Israel on Iran’s plan to develop nuclear weapons, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Iran deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is an international agreement reached on July 14, 2015 between Iran and six countries — China, France, Russia, Britain, the US and Germany, plus the EU.

Iran, in a pact with the world powers, had agreed to halt its nuclear programme in return for an easing of economic sanctions on Tehran.

“It is essential that the IAEA can continue to verify Iran’s respect for JCPOA and the peaceful nature of its nuclear programme,” Von der Muhll said.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed what he called “great intelligence achievement”, allegedly proving a secret Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

Israel’s announcement came as US President Donald Trump, who repeatedly threatened to decertify the 2015 deal, was pondering whether to withdraw from the accord and reimpose sanctions on Iran before a May 12 deadline.

Reiterating the necessity to maintain the agreement, France noted that the Israeli report “confirmed the need for longer-term assurances on the Iranian programme, as the President has proposed,” according to the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson.

French President Emmanuel Macron had talks with Israel, Iran, Russia and Germany leaders to promote new global talks on Tehran that would include its ballistic missile programme and its regional influence.

