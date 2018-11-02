France coach Deschamps calls up Varane for upcoming matches

Paris, Nov 8 (IANS) France’s national team coach Didier Deschamps on Thursday revealed the team’s roster for the upcoming matches which included Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, who has just recovered from an injury.

Varane was widely expected to be excluded from the squad for an UEFA Nations League duel against the Netherlands and a friendly versus Uruguay on November 16 and 20 respectively, reports Efe.

“He suffered a minor injury ten days ago and he returned to training and will join the team training at the end of the week, I do not think there are particular problems,” Deschamps said.

The coach said he would not drop Varane out of the roster even if Real Madrid decided to keep him on the sideline during the La Liga clash against Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Deschamps also called up Barcelona Ousmane Dembele and Atletico Madrid Antoine Griezmann, while the Rojiblancos’ defender Lucas Hernandez was ruled out from the roster with an injury and replaced by Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy.

In the defence line-up – despite the absence of Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti – Deschamps did not call up Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte, but instead said he had been following Laporte, who could be capped in the future.

Deschamps had Manchester United’s forward Anthony Martial return to the squad for the first time in eight months with Deschamps praising Martial’s performance this season with Man United.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup champions lead the Nations League’s League A Group 1 with seven points, ahead of the Netherlands (three points) and Germany (one point).

