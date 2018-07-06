France defender Varane says no favourites in 2018 World Cup

Moscow, July 7 (IANS) France defender Raphael Varane gave his opinion on Saturday that there are no sure favourites to win the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

On July 10, France are set to take on Belgium in the semi-finals after eliminating Uruguay with a 2-0 triumph on Friday. Varane scored the first goal and helped set up the clash with Belgium, which knocked out Brazil 2-1, reports Efe.

The Real Madrid defender said winning the 2018 World Cup would not be easy, in a tournament where “there are no favourites” since “all the remaining teams are strong.”

The 25-year-old said France expect “a very difficult game” against Belgium, adding that his relatively young French squad “will have to give the best of ourselves” and that they are looking to show their “growth” and “maturity”.

–IANS

pur/vm