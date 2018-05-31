France look convincing in win over Italy

Nice (France), June 2 (IANS) France prevailed 3-1 over Italy here in the hosts’ penultimate international friendly before heading to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Facing an Italian side that is rebuilding after failing to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years, the French looked solid overall in front of the roughly 35,000 spectators at Nice’s Allianz stadium on Friday evening, reports Efe news.

After giving his subs plenty of minutes in Monday’s contest against Ireland, France coach Didier Deschamps fielded a squad very much like the one expected to start in Russia, led on offence by Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe with N’Golo Kante presiding in midfield and Samuel Umtiti anchoring the back line.

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, meanwhile, made his bid for a starting position with a burst of individual brilliance in the second half.

