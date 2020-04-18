France reports 642 more COVID-19 deaths; toll touches 19,323

Paris, April 19 (IANS) A further 642 people had died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in France, raising the country’s death toll to 19,323, official data showed on Saturday.

The number of people receiving treatment in French hospitals was down by 551 in the last 24 hours to stand at 30,639, according to the French Health Ministry, Xinhua reported.

The decrease was faster than Friday’s 115, which also marked a drop for the fourth straight day.

In a further sign that spread of the disease was slowing down after a month-long national lockdown since on March 17, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units fell for the tenth day in a row to 5,833.

“The fall in equipment and human resources’ need in resuscitation is confirmed, but we are still at an exceptional level, far above the usual maximum in France,” the health ministry said in a statement.

France has 5,000 hospital beds equipped with ventilation gear, local media reported.

“Thanks to the mobilization of all, the slow decline is confirmed. Let’s redouble our efforts and stay confined,” the ministry said.

“All together, we are curbing the viral spread. All together, we will defeat the pandemic. Let us not relax our efforts as confinement is bearing fruit,” it added.

