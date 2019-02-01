France to continue defence cooperation with Cameroon

Paris, Feb 8 (IANS) France aims to continue its defence cooperation with Cameroon “in which it acts according to current international norms”, French Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said on Thursday.

“In full compliance with international humanitarian law and the law of armed conflict, this cooperation is intended to help Cameroons security and defence forces to combat terrorism, and particularly Boko Haram in the northern part of the country, while protecting local populations,” von der Muhll told reporters.

The spokesperson noted that France’s structural cooperation on security and defence issues with its former colony also focuses on officer training, reports Xinhua news agency.

Asked if Paris was considering halting military assistance to the West African country in response to alleged human rights abuses there, as Washington has done, she said “this cooperation is ongoing.”

