France will not build migrant centers: Macron

Brussels, June 30 (IANS) France will not build migrant control centers on its territory given that, unlike Greece Italy and Spain, the country was not on the front-line of the migrant crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

Emmanuel Macron’s remarks came just hours after European Union leaders published a list of conclusions on migration policy after inaugural day of a Brussels European Council, which included plans to allow member states to create centers where migrants would be differentiated between refugees with rights to protection and economic migrants who would be sent back to their country of origin.

The President said it would not make sense to build such centers in France as it was not a landing destination for migrants coming across the Mediterranean Sea, adding that under international maritime law, it is the country nearest to a rescue site that must take in those migrants.

He said France and the European Union instead would cooperate closely with countries that do use the migrant center system.

