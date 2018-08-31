France’s Noah recalls Pouille, Gasquet, Paire for Davis Cup semis vs Spain

Paris, Sep 4 (IANS) Yannick Noah, captain of the French tennis team at the upcoming Davis Cup, on Tuesday called up Lucas Pouille, Richard Gasquet, Benoit Paire and Julien Benneteau to face Spain in the semi-finals.

Noah calls Paire for the Davis Cup for the first time in response to a spate of injuries that have hit some French players as well as the poor condition of other players, reports Efe.

Benneteau announced that he will end his professional tennis career at the end of this season.

France is set to face Spain on September 14 in the northern French city of Lille.

–IANS

